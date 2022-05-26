Advertisement

3 Air Force football games selected for national television by CBS including CU, Army and Navy games

Air Force football defeats Lafayette in their season opener, 35-14 Saturday at Falcon Stadium
Air Force football defeats Lafayette in their season opener, 35-14 Saturday at Falcon Stadium(KKTV)
By Troy Garnhart
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (USAFA) - Air Force home games vs. Colorado and Navy, along with the Commanders’ Classic game against Army in Arlington, Texas, have been selected for national television by CBS, according to an announcement Wednesday by the network.

The Falcons host Colorado Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in Falcon Stadium. Air Force begins its quest for a record 21st Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy by hosting Navy Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. The Falcons play Army in the second Commanders’ Classic Saturday, Nov. 5, with a 10:30 a.m. CT kickoff at Globe Life Field.

Two additional games with Mountain West teams were also announced. Arizona plays at San Diego State Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and Utah State plays at Boise State Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. MT.

The Mountain West conference is finalizing the remaining television schedules with additional games by CBS and FOX. These games are to be announced.

2022 Air Force Football Schedule

Day, Date, Time                       Opponent (TV)

Sat., Sept. 3, TBA                     Northern Iowa

Sat., Sept. 10, 1:30 p.m.        Colorado (CBS)

Sat., Sept. 17, TBA                   at Wyoming*

Sat., Sept. 24, TBA                   Nevada*

Sat., Oct. 1, 10 a.m.                Navy (CBS)

Sat., Oct. 8, TBA                       at Utah State*

Sat., Oct. 15, TBA                     at UNLV*

Sat., Oct. 22, TBA                     Boise State*

Sat., Oct. 29                              OPEN

Sat., Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m.         vs. Army& (CBS)

Sat., Nov. 12, TBA                    New Mexico*

Sat., Nov. 19, TBA                    Colorado State*

Sat., Nov. 26, TBA                    at San Diego State*

*-Mountain West game

&-Commander’s Classic, Arlington, TX

All times local to site

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/24/22.
Suspect remains at large following shooting in Colorado Springs
Colorado taxpayers expected to get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Person using cell phone.
New phone scam circulating in Colorado Springs allows crooks to steal money right in front of you
Thunderbird doing a survey flight in Colorado 5/23/22.
When the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to perform in Colorado Springs this week

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist closes a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday night
Davin Darayle Saunders
WANTED: Murder suspect last seen north of Colorado in Cheyenne Tuesday night
Stolen vehicle, guns and meth recovered in Monument.
Monument police find meth and guns in stolen truck, multiple arrests made
Fire burning in Durango 5/24/22.
New wildfire sparks on the west side of Durango Tuesday evening in Colorado, grows to 100+ acres overnight