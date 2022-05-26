3 Air Force football games selected for national television by CBS including CU, Army and Navy games

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (USAFA) - Air Force home games vs. Colorado and Navy, along with the Commanders’ Classic game against Army in Arlington, Texas, have been selected for national television by CBS, according to an announcement Wednesday by the network.

The Falcons host Colorado Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in Falcon Stadium. Air Force begins its quest for a record 21st Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy by hosting Navy Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. The Falcons play Army in the second Commanders’ Classic Saturday, Nov. 5, with a 10:30 a.m. CT kickoff at Globe Life Field.

Two additional games with Mountain West teams were also announced. Arizona plays at San Diego State Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and Utah State plays at Boise State Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. MT.

The Mountain West conference is finalizing the remaining television schedules with additional games by CBS and FOX. These games are to be announced.

2022 Air Force Football Schedule

Day, Date, Time Opponent (TV)

Sat., Sept. 3, TBA Northern Iowa

Sat., Sept. 10, 1:30 p.m. Colorado (CBS)

Sat., Sept. 17, TBA at Wyoming*

Sat., Sept. 24, TBA Nevada*

Sat., Oct. 1, 10 a.m. Navy (CBS)

Sat., Oct. 8, TBA at Utah State*

Sat., Oct. 15, TBA at UNLV*

Sat., Oct. 22, TBA Boise State*

Sat., Oct. 29 OPEN

Sat., Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. vs. Army& (CBS)

Sat., Nov. 12, TBA New Mexico*

Sat., Nov. 19, TBA Colorado State*

Sat., Nov. 26, TBA at San Diego State*

*-Mountain West game

&-Commander’s Classic, Arlington, TX

All times local to site

