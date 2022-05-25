Woman accused of masquerading as Colorado Springs police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly posing as a Colorado Springs police officer.

CSPD was alerted Monday that someone was impersonating one of its officers “in an attempt to intimidate a community member.” The police department did not elaborate further.

Real Springs officers took the suspect into custody early Wednesday morning. She has been identified as Misty Henry and is facing felony charges.

11 News is working to obtain Henry’s arrest papers and will update this article as we learn more.

