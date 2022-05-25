Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: President Biden to sign Policing Executive Order on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, starting at 2 p.m.

By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on policing, coinciding with George Floyd’s death two years ago.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 2 p.m.

The order includes provisions to:

  • Establish a national database of officers fired for misconduct
  • Ban the use of chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized
  • Restrict the use of no-knock warrants at the federal level
  • Adopt the use of body cams for arrests and searches
  • Require new standards for de-escalation and limiting the use of force

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/24/22.
Suspect remains at large following shooting in Colorado Springs
Person using cell phone.
New phone scam circulating in Colorado Springs allows crooks to steal money right in front of you
Colorado taxpayers expected to get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Thunderbird doing a survey flight in Colorado 5/23/22.
When the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to perform in Colorado Springs this week

Latest News

Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
El Paso County deputy credited with saving the life of a woman threatening to jump off an overpass south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Family Care Specialists in Colorado banned from COVID-19 vaccine program for mishandling and storage issues
WATCH: Thunderbirds perform flyover for U.S. Air Force graduates in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Thunderbirds perform flyover for U.S. Air Force graduates in Colorado Springs
D-11 confirms investigation into threat against Sabin Middle School, says threat does not appear credible