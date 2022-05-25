WATCH LIVE: President Biden to sign Policing Executive Order on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, starting at 2 p.m.
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on policing, coinciding with George Floyd’s death two years ago.
The order includes provisions to:
- Establish a national database of officers fired for misconduct
- Ban the use of chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized
- Restrict the use of no-knock warrants at the federal level
- Adopt the use of body cams for arrests and searches
- Require new standards for de-escalation and limiting the use of force
