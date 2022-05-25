WATCH LIVE: President Biden to sign Policing Executive Order on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, starting at 2 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on policing, coinciding with George Floyd’s death two years ago.

The order includes provisions to:

Establish a national database of officers fired for misconduct

Ban the use of chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized

Restrict the use of no-knock warrants at the federal level

Adopt the use of body cams for arrests and searches

Require new standards for de-escalation and limiting the use of force

