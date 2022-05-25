Monument police find meth and guns in stolen truck, multiple arrests made

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - With the hashtag “Keeping Monument Safe,” Monument Police shared details to social media on Wednesday regarding a recent bust.

Police are reporting an officer observed a “suspicious” vehicle recently, and learned the truck had been stolen. During the investigation, meth that appeared to be prepared for distribution, guns and stolen property were recovered. According to police, multiple people were taken into custody on outstanding warrants connected to burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in northern El Paso County.

Police did not identify the suspects in their social media post. 11 News is reaching out for more information and we hope to update this article as details are made available.

During an officer initiated patrol check, Corporal Braaten observed a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was later... Posted by Monument Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

