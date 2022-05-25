Advertisement

How you can help the families of Uvalde following the Robb Elementary School shooting

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund
Robb Elementary Memorial Fund(First State Bank of Uvalde)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas. (KKTV) - If you’re watching the devastation in South Texas and wishing there was anything you could do for these families, there are ways to offer monetary help.

Nineteen elementary school children and two teachers lost their lives in an inexplicable act of violence Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, a small community halfway between San Antonio and the Mexico border.

The First State Bank of Uvalde has opened a memorial fund for the families of Robb Elementary. All proceeds will go the families. If you wish to donate:

Make all checks payable to “Robb School Memorial Fund”

Mail checks to: 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, Texas, 78801

Or to donate through Zelle, email: robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

11 News will update this article as we verify more donation funds.

Our hearts continue to be with the people of Uvalde during this horrific time.

