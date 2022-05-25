Advertisement

High Park Fire in Teller County 100 percent contained

Crews battling a wildfire in Teller County.
Crews battling a wildfire in Teller County.(11 News Viewer Robert H.)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire first reported on May 12 in Teller County is 100 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

The High Park Fire scorched an estimated 1,500 acres west of Cripple Creek. The announcement of full containment came from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page at about 1:30 in the morning on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire prompted mandatory evacuations for a period of time, but no homes were lost. As of Tuesday evening, Teller County was still under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

