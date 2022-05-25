Advertisement

Family Care Specialists in Colorado banned from COVID-19 vaccine program for mishandling and storage issues

Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment(CDPHE)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo-based business has been banned from taking part in the COVID-19 vaccine program.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Wednesday that they terminated Family Care Specialists from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Vaccination and the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. The termination came as the state identified “compliance issues” when it comes to the storage and handling of the vaccines.

During an inspection, CDPHE observed the following violations:

-Failure to report key staff changes to the VFC or COVID-19 Vaccination programs in a timely manner.

-Failure to meet staff training requirements for storage and handling, preparation, and administration of VFC and COVID-19 vaccines.

-Failure to monitor storage unit temperatures at all times and failure to use equipment and practices that comply with the CDC Storage and Handling Toolkit.

-Failure to submit COVID-19 vaccination data to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) within the 72-hour timeframe required by the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement.

-Failure to properly dispose of expired COVID-19 vaccine.

-Failure to properly store and monitor COVID-19 vaccine upon receipt.

-Failure to report VFC and COVID-19 vaccine temperature excursions to the manufacturer and CDPHE. Temperature excursions are required to be reported to CDPHE immediately per CDPHE’s VFC and COVID-19 Temperature Excursion Policies. Vaccines exposed to out-of-range temperatures may have reduced potency which may impact the viability of the vaccine.

-Failure to submit the required site visit documentation and resolve outstanding compliance issues by the April 2, 2022 deadline and subsequent deadline extensions of April 27, 2022 and May 9, 2022.

Thirteen people are recommended to vaccinate. Those patients should have received instructions on how to handle the process, according to CDPHE.

People vaccinated by Family Care Specialists can contact CDPHE at cdphe_vacs@state.co.us or 303-692-2700.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/24/22.
Suspect remains at large following shooting in Colorado Springs
Person using cell phone.
New phone scam circulating in Colorado Springs allows crooks to steal money right in front of you
Colorado taxpayers expected to get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Thunderbird doing a survey flight in Colorado 5/23/22.
When the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to perform in Colorado Springs this week

Latest News

Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
El Paso County deputy credited with saving the life of a woman threatening to jump off an overpass south of Colorado Springs
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
WATCH LIVE: President Biden to sign Policing Executive Order on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, starting at 2 p.m.
WATCH: Thunderbirds perform flyover for U.S. Air Force graduates in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Thunderbirds perform flyover for U.S. Air Force graduates in Colorado Springs
D-11 confirms investigation into threat against Sabin Middle School, says threat does not appear credible