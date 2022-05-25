El Paso County deputy credited with saving the life of a woman threatening to jump off an overpass south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy is being credited with saving the life of a woman who was threatening to jump off a bridge.

The sheriff’s office shared details on the incident that happened May 12 at an overpass over Highway 115 along S. Academy Boulevard. The area is south of Colorado Springs. Several people had called stating a woman appeared as if she was going to jump off the bridge.

“When deputies arrived they immediately began speaking with an adult female sitting on the overpass ledge with her legs hanging over.,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Below her was Highway 115 with heavy weekday morning traffic. She was distraught and expressed an intent to jump from the bridge into traffic below to kill herself. As deputies were attempting to stop traffic below the bridge and communicate with her, she abruptly fell from the ledge. Deputy Ricardo Garcia, who was in close proximity to her and who had been attempting to verbally deescalate her since arriving on scene, quickly reached over the railing, grabbed her by her clothing, and prevented her from falling onto Highway 115 below. Other deputies assisted in pulling her up onto the roadway to safety. She was transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment.”

If you, or someone you know is experiencing thought of suicide, you can call 800-273-8255 24/7 for support. Click here for more information

“There is no doubt these deputies’ quick and decisive actions saved a life that day,” the news release adds. " We are very proud of the actions of our personnel, not only during this incident but every day. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office stands committed to serving and protecting our neighbors in the Pikes Peak region.”

