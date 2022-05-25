Advertisement

Duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night likely intentionally set; police looking for suspect

Duplex fire on S. Wahsatch 5/24/2022
Duplex fire on S. Wahsatch 5/24/2022(CSFD twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs likely was intentionally set, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of S. Wahsatch (just south of I-25 near Nevada) around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night to a duplex fire. Evacuations took place, although firefighters have not said how many people were evacuated.

Colorado Springs police says the fire appears to have been intentionally set by a resident. Officers say the suspect is known, although they are still trying to locate them.

Firefighters have not said yet how many people are out of their homes. The duplex has major damage. No one was injured.

We will update this article as we learn more.

