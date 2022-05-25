D-11 confirms investigation into threat against Sabin Middle School, says threat does not appear credible

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One day after 19 young children and two teachers were murdered in a Texas elementary school, a Colorado Springs district was forced to investigate a threat to one of its schools.

District 11 spokesperson Devra Ashby says administrators were alerted early Wednesday to a potential threat against Sabin Middle School. The tip was submitted through Safe2Tell, a website established in 2004 to give students a way to anonymously report threats and other matters concerning them.

“Usually what happens when we get a Safe2Tell tip, which is what happened this time around, when we get a Safe2Tell tip, we contact police. We work very closely with law enforcement; we have our security officers and executive teams out at a school,” she told 11 News.

Ashby did not elaborate on the nature of the threat but said it did not appear legitimate.

“In this particular case, all signs at this point are pointing to the threat was not credible,” she told 11 News.

Ashby said security was already heightened at Sabin Middle School and other district campuses due to the tragedy in Texas.

“This morning, I’m sure parents were able to see that presence at the school was a lot more, including a lot more security and a lot more police than normal. But that’s an effort to keep all students and staff safe.”

And in light of what occurred in Texas, Ashby said families were given a choice whether to go to school Wednesday or not. Wednesday was the district’s last day of school for older students.

“As a parent myself, I know that there is a heavy feeling after yesterday’s news out of Texas. We all are feeling it today, and so we gave the option it being the last day, our eighth graders were not on campus because they have a celebration today. Sixth and seventh, families were given the option to keep their students home. They were not going to be penalized by the absence; we understand that feeling of heaviness, and we want to give parents the option to be able to keep their children at home if they thought that was the safest avenue for them.”

The district sent the following letter to Sabin families:

Dear Sabin Families,

We are aware of a threat to Sabin Middle School. We believe it is non-credible, and we are currently investigating this issue. We are working closely with Colorado Springs Police and District 11 Security. There will be an increased security presence at Sabin all day today.

With the heightened environment after yesterday’s news out of Texas, please know you may keep your student home today if you choose. It is the last day of school, and they will not be penalized for their absence.

We take all threats very seriously, regardless of the circumstances. Thank you for your partnership in helping us to keep all children safe. If you have additional information regarding this situation, please contact the Safe2Tell tip line at 1 (877) 542-7233 or visit www.safe2tell.org. Thank you.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.