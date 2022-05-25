Advertisement

CSFD crews respond to fire on South Wahsatch Avenue

The small apartment complex caught fire Wednesday night.
The small apartment complex caught fire Wednesday night.
By Jack Heeke
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:59 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire department says that evacuations occurred at a small apartment complex on the 1,500 block of South Wasatch Avenue after a fire started there Wednesday night.

Colorado Springs firefighters tweeted that they were responding to the fire at 8:33 PM Wednesday night. At 8:51PM they said the fire was under control. No injuries were reporter and the cause remains under investigation.

This article will be updated as we learn more about the cause of the fire and the residents affected.

