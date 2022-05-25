Colorado politicians, school districts react to horror at Texas elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The incomprehensible massacre of young children and a pair of educators in a South Texas town has united the country in shared grief.

In Colorado, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have expressed their anguish and outrage, while several local school districts are grappling with a horror that hits so close to home.

The Florence Police Department says it will be increasing the number of officers at Fremont Re-2 schools for the final days of the waning school year, posting to Facebook:

“Due to the tragic event that occurred in Texas yesterday, there will be more law enforcement presence at the RE-2 schools for the final 2 days of the school year.”

School districts reacted to the tragedy:

A statement from Superintendent Dr. KC Somers on the tragedy in Texas today.



"Our hearts are heavy, and we are grieving with the victims, students, families and community of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas." pic.twitter.com/CEih0soItV — Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (@LewisPalmer38) May 24, 2022

Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Lauren Boebert and other Colorado politicians issued statements:

Just this morning I visited Mancos Elementary School and saw the joy on the faces of students and teachers as they looked forward to new adventures. Now fourteen students and a teacher in Texas had their joy ended forever. Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 24, 2022

I gave this speech last year after a gunman killed 10 Coloradans in a grocery store.



It pains me that these words are just as true today.



We must do whatever we can to end the scourge of gun violence in America.



There’s nobody else to act but the United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/ud8mNgkwsj — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) May 25, 2022

My heart goes out to the friends and families of the 15 dead in Uvalde, Texas. The loss of innocent life breaks my heart. It is in times like these that we should, as individuals, communities, and as a nation, turn to God for comfort and healing. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) May 25, 2022

John Hickenlooper wrote on Facebook:

“As a parent, I weep. Our children deserve so much better than this nightmare. We need to protect our future from this senseless violence.”

