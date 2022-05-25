Advertisement

Colorado politicians, school districts react to horror at Texas elementary school

Robb Elementary School, May 24, 2022
Robb Elementary School, May 24, 2022(CBS Newspath)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The incomprehensible massacre of young children and a pair of educators in a South Texas town has united the country in shared grief.

In Colorado, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have expressed their anguish and outrage, while several local school districts are grappling with a horror that hits so close to home.

The Florence Police Department says it will be increasing the number of officers at Fremont Re-2 schools for the final days of the waning school year, posting to Facebook:

“Due to the tragic event that occurred in Texas yesterday, there will be more law enforcement presence at the RE-2 schools for the final 2 days of the school year.”

School districts reacted to the tragedy:

Colorado Springs School District 11
Colorado Springs School District 11(KKTV)

Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Lauren Boebert and other Colorado politicians issued statements:

John Hickenlooper wrote on Facebook:

“As a parent, I weep. Our children deserve so much better than this nightmare. We need to protect our future from this senseless violence.”

