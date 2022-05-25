Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula headed to US from Germany

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe. (CNN, ABBOTT NUTRITION, KETV, US AIR FORCE, KENDAL NUTRICARE, POOL, SENATE TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The second shipment of baby formula from Germany is heading to the United States.

The plane is loaded up with about 1 million containers of baby formula.

According to the White House, the plane will land in Washington on Wednesday. Then, FedEx will take the formula to a Nestle distribution hub in Pennsylvania.

Supply chain issues and the shutdown of an Abbott formula plant in Michigan have caused mass shortages. Abbott said it plans to reopen that facility June 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 5/24/22.
Suspect remains at large following shooting in Colorado Springs
Person using cell phone.
New phone scam circulating in Colorado Springs allows crooks to steal money right in front of you
Colorado taxpayers expected to get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Thunderbird doing a survey flight in Colorado 5/23/22.
When the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to perform in Colorado Springs this week

Latest News

FILE - Nancy Rose, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-haul symptoms...
Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don’t prevent it
D-11 confirms investigation into threat against Sabin Middle School, says threat does not appear credible
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer rebuts claim he lied to FBI
George Floyd, 46, died after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd’s...
Vigil, rally planned for 2nd anniversary of Floyd killing
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom after lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard’s allegations insane