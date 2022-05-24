Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado safety campaign encourages drivers to stop speeding

Drivers are fed up with people speeding along Las Vegas roadways.
Drivers are fed up with people speeding along Las Vegas roadways.
By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation along with Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of a new speeding campaign.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

Statistics:

  • Between 2011 and 2020, Colorado roads saw a total of 2,060 speeding-related fatalities.
  • In El Paso County alone, there were a total of 40 speeding-involved crash fatalities in 2020. That is a 43% increase from the previous year’s numbers (28).
  • Non-interstate rural roads saw the highest percentage of speeding-related crashes, 41%, in Colorado.
  • Urban interstates account for the next highest portion of speeding-related crashes at 37%.

