WATCH: Colorado safety campaign encourages drivers to stop speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation along with Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of a new speeding campaign.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

Statistics:

Between 2011 and 2020, Colorado roads saw a total of 2,060 speeding-related fatalities.

In El Paso County alone, there were a total of 40 speeding-involved crash fatalities in 2020. That is a 43% increase from the previous year’s numbers (28).

Non-interstate rural roads saw the highest percentage of speeding-related crashes, 41%, in Colorado.

Urban interstates account for the next highest portion of speeding-related crashes at 37%.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.