Advertisement

‘They persevered’: Nearly 1,000 cadets to graduate from the Air Force Academy Wednesday

U.S. Force Academy
U.S. Force Academy(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Perseverance may be the word that best describes the Air Force Academy class of 2022.

In the middle of their fourth semester, cadets found themselves uprooted from the academy as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.

“Much like the last two classes, cadets had a challenging four years at the academy,” the AFA said in advance Wednesday’s graduation. “Sent home in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and [cadets] worked through a different learning environment that was virtual.”

Though the entire student body was permitted to return to campus at the start of the fall 2020 term, the coronavirus would continue to disrupt normal academy life as multiple waves struck Colorado through early 2022.

“They persevered,” the AFA said, “And nearly 1,000 cadets will march into the stadium to graduate and commission.”

This remarkable class of 2022 by the numbers:

- 1,182 men and women were inducted into the Air Force Academy in 2018. Of those, 973 will graduate.

- More than a quarter of the cadets (260) are women.

- 300 graduates are minorities. Of those cadets, 99 are Hispanic/Latino, 72 are multi-racial, 108 are Asian, 91 are Black, 18 are Pacific Islanders, and 10 are Native American.

- 16 cadets are from other countries: Cameroon, Gambia, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Niger, Romania, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

- 54 had a parent graduate

- 15 had both parents graduate

- 41 are the second child in their family to graduate (excluding twins)

- 4 are the third child in their family to graduate

- 1 set of twins is graduating

- Including the class of 2022, 54,692 cadets have graduated from the academy since its first class in 1959.

- Including the class of 2022, 6,922 female cadets have graduated from the academy since 1980 (the first class to admit women).

- Including the class of 2022, 53,812 have been commissioned into the military. This breaks down to 53,198 in the Air Force, 293 in the Space Force, 135 in the Army, 99 in the Navy, and 87 in the Marines.

- 417 graduates have been selected for pilot training

- 24 have been selected for remotely piloted aircraft training

- 11 have been selected for combat systems officer training

- 9 have been selected for air battle manager training

- 94 have been assigned to Space Force

- 192 are continuing onto graduate school or other programs at schools such as Harvard, Standford, MIT and Oxford.

- Athletes in the class of 2022 have helped 17 coaches earn Coach of the Year honors, have received 25 Player of the Year honors, and 142 All-American awards.

- They have recorded a 55-30-5 record over Army and Navy.

Watch the graduation live beginning about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday right here inside this article.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim Alyssa Castanuela
Colorado woman suffers life-threatening injuries during alleged attack by boyfriend’s ex
Colorado taxpayers expected to get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 5/23/22.
Suspect on the run after shots were fired at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven Monday afternoon
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at the Citadel Mall Sunday evening.
12-year-old injured in shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’; Flick family hopeful for daughters recovery after...
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’: Flick family hopeful for daughters’ recovery after suffering heart attack

Latest News

FILE - Border wall separating Mexico, left, and the United States, cuts through through the...
Prosecutor: ‘We Build The Wall’ fundraiser cheated donors
Drivers are fed up with people speeding along Las Vegas roadways.
WATCH: Colorado safety campaign encourages drivers to stop speeding
5.24.22
Rain chances Tuesday
A tree damaged in the late May 2022 snowstorm.
Drop your tree branches off in Pueblo starting Tuesday!