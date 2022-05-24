Advertisement

Suspect on the run after shots were fired at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven Monday afternoon

Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 5/23/22.
Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 5/23/22.(KKTV/Aaron Vitatoe)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven.

The incident happened at 2407 N. Union Boulevard just south of Van Buren Street at about 1:15 p.m. According to police, no victims came forward and it is believed no one was hit by gunfire. It isn’t clear what led up to the shots being fired, but last time this article was updated no one was in custody and no suspect description was available.

A witness at the scene told 11 News they heard shots and saw a woman run away. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 719-444-7000.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the shooting. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on an incident involving a large law enforcement presence.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim Alyssa Castanuela
Colorado woman suffers life-threatening injuries during alleged attack by boyfriend’s ex
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at the Citadel Mall Sunday evening.
12-year-old injured in shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’; Flick family hopeful for daughters recovery after...
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’: Flick family hopeful for daughters’ recovery after suffering heart attack
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
Colorado Springs police are currently on scene for a reported shooting near Chelton Road and...
Colorado Springs police make arrest in deadly shooting

Latest News

City Forester Dennis Wills tells 11 News they are focusing on high priority areas first. This...
Colorado Springs crews say snowstorm cleanup could take six months
Cool and wet through Tuesday
Rain chances through Tuesday
Former nurse suspected for the death of an elderly woman at a Colorado Springs nursing home
Go Fund Me page started to help
Colorado Springs man speaks out after losing wife, dog, home in fire