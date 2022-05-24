Suspect on the run after shots were fired at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven.

The incident happened at 2407 N. Union Boulevard just south of Van Buren Street at about 1:15 p.m. According to police, no victims came forward and it is believed no one was hit by gunfire. It isn’t clear what led up to the shots being fired, but last time this article was updated no one was in custody and no suspect description was available.

A witness at the scene told 11 News they heard shots and saw a woman run away. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 719-444-7000.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the shooting. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on an incident involving a large law enforcement presence.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.