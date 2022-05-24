Shooting in Colorado Springs under investigation Tuesday evening, search for suspect underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect was underway Tuesday evening following a shooting in Colorado Springs.

Police received a call at about 4:40 p.m. after a person was shot multiple times in the 2600 block of E. Willamette Avenue in the Knob Hill neighborhood. The area is just west of N. Circle Drive and E. Platte Avenue.

Last time this article was updated at 5 p.m., the search for a suspect was underway in the area. Police could not provide a suspect description at that time. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

