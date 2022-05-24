Advertisement

Shooting in Colorado Springs under investigation Tuesday evening, search for suspect underway

5/24/22. One person shot, suspect at large as of 5:10 p.m. near Platte/Circle.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect was underway Tuesday evening following a shooting in Colorado Springs.

Police received a call at about 4:40 p.m. after a person was shot multiple times in the 2600 block of E. Willamette Avenue in the Knob Hill neighborhood. The area is just west of N. Circle Drive and E. Platte Avenue.

Last time this article was updated at 5 p.m., the search for a suspect was underway in the area. Police could not provide a suspect description at that time. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

