Prosecutor: ‘We Build The Wall’ fundraiser cheated donors

FILE - Border wall separating Mexico, left, and the United States, cuts through through the...
FILE - Border wall separating Mexico, left, and the United States, cuts through through the Sonoran Desert just west of the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge.(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A prosecutor told jurors at a trial’s opening that the organizers of a “We Build The Wall” campaign to raise money for a wall along the U.S. southern border lied to donors by saying all their money would fund the wall.

Prosecutor Alison Moe told the Manhattan federal court jury Tuesday that the men pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars for themselves as they raised $25 million. The trial was originally set to feature four defendants including Steve Bannon, a former adviser to ex-President Donald Trump. But Trump pardoned Bannon, and two other defendants have pleaded guilty, leaving Timothy Shea on trial alone.

Shea’s lawyer said his client is innocent.

