New wildfire sparks on the west side of Durango Tuesday evening in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a wildfire west of Durango Tuesday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m. Durango Fire Rescue was reporting the blaze was in the area of County Road 204 and Rockridge. At that time, a “large smoke column” was visible. Air resources were ordered for the fire.

As of 5:45 p.m., the estimated size of the fire was three acres as it was burning in heavy timber and oak brush.

On May 13, crews gained quick control of a fire burning northwest of the city.

