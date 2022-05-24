New wildfire sparks on the west side of Durango Tuesday evening in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a wildfire west of Durango Tuesday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m. Durango Fire Rescue was reporting the blaze was in the area of County Road 204 and Rockridge. At that time, a “large smoke column” was visible. Air resources were ordered for the fire.

As of 5:45 p.m., the estimated size of the fire was three acres as it was burning in heavy timber and oak brush.

On May 13, crews gained quick control of a fire burning northwest of the city.

Fire resources are responding to a new wildfire start on the west side of Durango up C.R. 204 and Rockridge areas. Large smoke column visible. Air resources have been ordered. pic.twitter.com/eRL1AAfx0K — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) May 24, 2022

