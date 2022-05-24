More than 150 animals rescued in Colorado during mistreatment investigation, some will be available for adoption

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A state agency in Colorado announced more than 150 animals were rescued from a private property earlier this month. Some of the animals are expected to be available for adoption.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal Protection (BAP) alongside the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane Society executed a search warrant on a private property in Montezuma County on May 5.

" Upon inspection, the BAP agents found 35 birds, 15 companion animals, 30 small animals, and 77 head of livestock in living conditions that presented a threat to the animals’ health,” Part of a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture reads. “The veterinarian and experts on hand determined the majority of animals lacked access to water and food and were in poor health due to untreated medical problems. BAP agents removed companion animals from the property immediately. "

On May 6, livestock were removed from the property and a temporary restraining order was issued for the property owner. The state agency did not publicly identify the name of the property owner or the location.

“This was an extreme case of animal neglect and we are glad to have the support of the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Humane Society, and the community to protect these animals from further mistreatment,” said Dr. Rebecca Niemiec, the Manager of the Bureau of Animal Protection. “By closely collaborating with the local law enforcement agency and animal health experts, we responded quickly to a report of neglect and investigated the situation. A judge has determined the state must act to protect the wellbeing of these animals and we are working with animal health partners to ensure appropriate care is being administered to them.”

BAP agents worked closely with the Colorado Humane Society and a local animal shelter to remove the companion animals and transport them to facilities where they can begin rehabilitation and eventually be adopted by people who can properly care for them. Among the animals are 13 dogs, 2 cats, 30 rabbits, and 17 horses, which will be available for adoption through the Denver Dumb Friends League. You can learn more about the Denver Dumb Friends League and adopt animals by visiting ddfl.org and ddfl.org/harmony-equine-center.

On May 17, a judge ordered the state not return the animals to the property and a preliminary injunction was issued preventing the owner from future animal ownership until a trial can be scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

