MISSING: Teen last seen in El Paso County southeast of Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing teenager.
The sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Hailey is considered a runaway. She was last seen along Main Street in the Security-Widefield area. The time she was last seen was not provided.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-390-5555.
