MISSING: Teen last seen in El Paso County southeast of Colorado Springs on Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Hailey is considered a runaway. She was last seen along Main Street in the Security-Widefield area. The time she was last seen was not provided.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen 16 year old Hailey Sullivan?



Last seen wearing white sweat pants w/ red heart, Black zippered hooded sweater, white sneakers. She has a pierced belly button and wears a false nose ring, in the area of Security/Widefield on Main street.



Call 719-390-5555 if seen. pic.twitter.com/2tAWCSVzET — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.