Law enforcement shooting reported near Denver; eastbound I-70 closed
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:20 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in critical condition following a reported law enforcement shooting east of the Denver metro.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday that its Critical Incident Response Team was investigating a shooting in the area of I-70 and Watkins. All eastbound lanes of I-70 remain closed at Airpark Road as of 5:20 a.m.
No information on what led up to the shooting has been released. There are no reports of injuries to the officer.
This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.
