Law enforcement shooting reported near Denver; eastbound I-70 closed

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in critical condition following a reported law enforcement shooting east of the Denver metro.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday that its Critical Incident Response Team was investigating a shooting in the area of I-70 and Watkins. All eastbound lanes of I-70 remain closed at Airpark Road as of 5:20 a.m.

No information on what led up to the shooting has been released. There are no reports of injuries to the officer.

Adams County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of I70 & Watkins. The investigation is preliminary and ongoing. All E/B lanes- I70/ Airpark Rd are closed. Please use alt. routes if you need to travel through this morning. pic.twitter.com/xRhbwU1znP — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 24, 2022

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

