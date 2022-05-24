Advertisement

Investigation underway after man is found dead on Pueblo’s east side

File - Crime scene
(Source: MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a Pueblo neighborhood as suspicious.

Police were called to the 1500 block of La Crosse Avenue on Pueblo’s east side just after 4:30 p.m. Monday for a reported body. Responding officers found a man dead on scene. It’s unclear if the body was found outdoors or inside a home.

The Pueblo County coroner will determine how the man died.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina 719-320-6006. If you want to provide information but wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

