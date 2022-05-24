Advertisement

Drop your tree branches off in Pueblo starting Tuesday!

A tree damaged in the late May 2022 snowstorm.
A tree damaged in the late May 2022 snowstorm.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re needing to get rid of downed tree branches following the weekend snowstorm, the city of Pueblo is offering a free drop-off location starting Tuesday!

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, residents can bring their branches and certain other storm debris to Lake Minnequa Park. A full list of what is and isn’t accepted is at the bottom of this article.

“These tree branches will then be turned into mulch for our parks department and will be recycled and reused that way, rather than these branches being simply thrown away,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier.

The drop-off site is located at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Reno Avenue east of the Lake Minnequa basketball courts. Drivers should enter the site from Palmer and exit on Berkley.

The city says the benefits of mulching yard debris and tree branches include weed control, improving soil quality, reduces erosion and water savings.

Only the following items will be accepted:

Trees

Shrubs

Branches

Limbs

Other green waste

The following items will NOT be taken:

Lumber

Building materials

Household trash or other waste

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim Alyssa Castanuela
Colorado woman suffers life-threatening injuries during alleged attack by boyfriend’s ex
Colorado taxpayers expected to get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at the Citadel Mall Sunday evening.
12-year-old injured in shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday
Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 5/23/22.
Suspect on the run after shots were fired at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven Monday afternoon
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’; Flick family hopeful for daughters recovery after...
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’: Flick family hopeful for daughters’ recovery after suffering heart attack

Latest News

The scene on I-70 at Watkins just east of the Denver metro on May 24, 2022.
Law enforcement chase ends in shooting outside Denver
Person using cell phone.
New phone scam circulating in Colorado Springs allows crooks to steal money right in front of you
5.24.22
Rain chances Tuesday
5.24.22
Showers today