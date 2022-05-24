Drop your tree branches off in Pueblo starting Tuesday!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re needing to get rid of downed tree branches following the weekend snowstorm, the city of Pueblo is offering a free drop-off location starting Tuesday!

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, residents can bring their branches and certain other storm debris to Lake Minnequa Park. A full list of what is and isn’t accepted is at the bottom of this article.

“These tree branches will then be turned into mulch for our parks department and will be recycled and reused that way, rather than these branches being simply thrown away,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier.

The drop-off site is located at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Reno Avenue east of the Lake Minnequa basketball courts. Drivers should enter the site from Palmer and exit on Berkley.

The city says the benefits of mulching yard debris and tree branches include weed control, improving soil quality, reduces erosion and water savings.

Only the following items will be accepted:

Trees

Shrubs

Branches

Limbs

Other green waste

The following items will NOT be taken:

Lumber

Building materials

Household trash or other waste

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.