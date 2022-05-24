Colorado Springs gym sees spike in older adults interested in fitness and nutrition after two pandemic years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local gym has seen a spike in older adults interested in fitness and nutrition after the last two pandemic years.

11 News spoke with Life Time, located in Briargate, who noticed an increased in “active agers,” or adults 55+, jumping into exercise, nutrition, and fitness.

“I think the increased interest is largely the adults that are becoming older now that are entering those healthy aging years are really just more aware of how important fitness is to their longevity and their long-term good health,” said Life Time Studio Leader Andrea Boldt.

Life Time says during the height of the pandemic, the gym saw fewer older adults due to their increased risk of COVID-19. But recently, Life Time says exercising can help improve older adults immune systems to help fight off something like COVID-19.

“It’s the idea of adapting over time and if you’ve had perhaps joint replacements or you’re suffering with arthritis, or you have any kind of limitations, it’s not an excuse, it’s just an opportunity to learn a new way to move,” said Boldt.

Life Time says not only is exercising good physically for older adults, but it also helps keep older adults mentally fit as well. Exercise helps active agers maintain strength and balance, decreasing their risk for falls.

“It’s so critical for mental fitness and cardiovascularly just the ability to keep up with grand kids, to be able to run your errands, be able to keep up with your house, it just helps you become a more independent, living person,” said Boldt.

As a result of this interest, Life Time recently launched a community specifically for active agers called ARORA, which includes classes of water fitness, pilates, gentle yoga and more.

