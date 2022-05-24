Advertisement

Colorado Springs crews say snowstorm cleanup could take six months

City Forester Dennis Wills tells 11 News they are focusing on high priority areas first. This includes south of Fillmore Street, Academy Boulevard and Cimarron Street. They have four crews working ten hour shifts, five days a week until it is completed.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People across the City of Colorado Springs are still cleaning up broken tree limbs all across the city as of Monday. They are on streets, sidewalks, at local parks and trails. This comes from the powerful snowstorm this past weekend.

City Forester Dennis Will tells 11 News they have crews working right now to get everything cleared up. This could take up to six months to clean up the entire city. City crews are picking up tree branches in high priority areas. This includes south of Fillmore Street, Academy Boulevard and Cimarron Street.

Will tells 11 News they have over 400 calls and app requests for tree removal. The City has been working since early this morning to get as much removed as they can. They say they have four crews working ten hour days, five days a week until this is completed. The City says this will take multiple months to clean up so be patient with them.

“I would really urge citizens be super patient,” said Will. “We know there are materials laying in your front yard. It’s just going to have to lay there until we can get time to get out there and get it cleaned up.”

Cleanup Resources:

  • If a fallen tree or debris is touching a power line, do not touch the tree or the power line. Report the tree to your utility company.
  • To report a down tree in the street or public right of way, use the GoCOS! app on a mobile device or call 719-385-ROAD.
  • For city trees in parks, on trails, medians or other city property, report it using the GoCOS! app on a mobile device.
  • The City cannot remove trees or debris on private property. A list of tree/debris removal companies can be found at ColoradoSprings.Gov/SpringStorm.

