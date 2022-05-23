When the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to perform in Colorado Springs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are in Colorado this week for the Academy’s graduation ceremony.

Graduation is May 25 at Falcon Stadium, but some folks may have noticed the Thunderbirds in early in the week. Pilots were doing a survey flight in the middle of the day on Monday.

On Tuesday, there will be planned road closures as the Thunderbirds fly a practice mission over Falcon Stadium. Details on a specific time for the practice run were not shared publicly last time this article was updated Monday evening.

There will be some road and trail closures for both the practice and graduation. Closures include the Santa Fe Trail and roads under the show area, 11:30 a.m. through 4p.m. Tuesday, May 24, and 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

Closures include:

• Stadium Boulevard - from Pine Drive to North Gate Blvd

• Community Center Drive - from Stadium Blvd. to E. Douglass Drive

• Academy Drive - from Stadium Blvd. to Lot 6

• The Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop.

The performance on Wednesday is planned from 12:30 p.m. through 1 p.m., just after the hat toss. The exact time is subject to change.

For public security, drivers are reminded not to stop alongside I-25 or any roads on the Academy to watch any of the Thunderbird performances.

The Western Museum of Mining and INdustry is offering up some good seats for the show on Wednesday. Click here for details including a $5 donation to support the museum.

It's graduation week at #youracademy!



The @AFThunderbirds are scheduled to arrive in the area today, practice runs and a flight for Olympic 🥇 speed skater Erin Jackson scheduled tomorrow, the fly-over and post-grad show slated for Wednesday. #USAFA2022 pic.twitter.com/OV0U9v8jH2 — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) May 23, 2022

