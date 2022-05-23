Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs forester talks city damage and storm cleanup

By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, City Forester Dennis Will will discuss the forestry’s initial assessment of storm damage to trees citywide and address how the city is cleaning up from this weekend’s heavy, wet snowstorm.

Regional Parks, Trails and Open Space crews are assessing downed branches along the city’s Urban Trails system. Park and trail users are asked to exercise caution and patience as clean-up is underway.

Cleanup Resources:

  • If a fallen tree or debris is touching a power line, do not touch the tree or the power line. Report the tree to your utility company.
  • To report a down tree in the street or public right of way, use the GoCOS! app on a mobile device or call 719-385-ROAD.
  • For city trees in parks, on trails, medians or other city property, report it using the GoCOS! app on a mobile device.
  • The City cannot remove trees or debris on private property. A list of tree/debris removal companies can be found at ColoradoSprings.Gov/SpringStorm.

