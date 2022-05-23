Voice of the consumer: Now scammers are getting in on the baby formula crisis

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The baby formula shortage has sent parents scrambling across the country, and it’s prime time for scammers to strike.

I’ve warned you before that crooks are quick to follow tragedies, natural disasters and consumer issues. They take advantage of folks during some of the most trying times. The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers that scammers are targeting desperate parents and caregivers and tricking them into paying steep prices for formula, but it never shows up.

The FTC warns scammers may set up fake websites and phony profiles on social media. They use real pictures of products with well-known brands and logos, because they are trying to make you think you’re purchasing items from a reputable company.

Before you make a purchase online, make sure to follow these steps. First, the FTC said to check out the company or product by typing the name in a search engine, along with terms like “review,” “complaint,” or “scam.”

Also, think twice about how you pay. The FTC said credit cards typically give you the strongest protection, so you can get your money back if you order something and it doesn’t arrive. It’s a big red flag if someone asks you to pay for something by using a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

The FTC also said in a statement: “Know your rights. When you shop online, sellers are supposed to ship your order within the time stated in their ads, or within 30 days if the ads don’t give a time. If a seller can’t ship within the promised time, it has to give you a revised shipping date, with the chance to either cancel your order for a full refund or accept the new shipping date.”

You can report scams and fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

The Better Business Bureau also sent out a warning about scams related to the shortage. The BBB said to watch for email solicitations and online ads. Make sure you don’t click on fraudulent links. The BBB said one warning sign is if the seller advertises on social media and is good with communicating until your payment is made, and then they can no longer be reached.

Another sign of a scam is if the company doesn’t have a physical brick-and-mortar address. You can find more information and report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org.

If you are looking for baby formula, you may want to reach out to your pediatrician’s office to see if they have any resources or have any on hand. You can also reach out to your local Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office. Colorado WIC offers food benefits during and after pregnancy and resources for breastfeeding and formula feeding. You can find out more information at ColoradoWIC.gov.

The FDA said it is working on solutions to help ease the shortage. In the meantime, the federal government set up a website to help those who are searching for formula. You can find more information and resources at hhs.gov/formula.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.