Advertisement

Starbucks leaving Russian market

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:33 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. company captures crucial satellite images of the war in Ukraine, including three mass graves. (Source: CNN/PLANET LABS PBC/TELEGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at the Citadel Mall Sunday evening.
12-year-old injured in shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday
Colorado Springs police are currently on scene for a reported shooting near Chelton Road and...
Colorado Springs police make arrest in deadly shooting
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’; Flick family hopeful for daughters recovery after...
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’: Flick family hopeful for daughters’ recovery after suffering heart attack
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
The fallen wind turbine on Highway 47 on May 23, 2022. When asked, Pueblo police did not have...
Highway 47 in Pueblo back open after wind turbine falls on roadway
5.23.22
Shower chances ahead
Fort Carson soldiers in the middle of an obstacle course Monday, May 23, 2022, to kick off the...
Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division kicks off ‘Ivy Week’