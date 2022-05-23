Police investigate shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at the Citadel Mall Sunday evening. Police say reports of a shooting came in at 6:15 p.m.

Officers say a woman was found in the food court with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are unknown. Police believe the suspect may have drove away from the scene. Police also say they found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Officers believe there is no danger to the public.

Police tell 11 News this shooting is connected to another shooting off of Delaware drive. Officers believe multiple suspects and victims were involved in that shooting.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.