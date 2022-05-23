Identical smash-and-grabs reported at Colorado Springs cell phone stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say crooks remain at large after smashing their way into two cell phone stores and helping themselves to merchandise.

The crimes happened 4 miles apart at stores on the east side of Colorado Springs.

A burglary alarm first went off just after 3 a.m. at the AT&T store in the First and Main Town Center. The thieves had shattered the front door to get in and ransacked the display shelves.

Just 40 minutes later, officers were called to an identical burglary at the T-Mobile store on Austin Bluffs just west of Academy. Like in the earlier break-in, the crooks were long gone by the time police arrived.

At the time of this writing, police have not released suspect descriptions. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

