Golf tournament in Colorado Springs to benefit Sue’s Gift for gynecologic cancer support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2nd annual “TEEAL Tee-Off Charity Golf Tournament is taking place on June 20 at The Club at Flying Horse in Colorado Springs to benefit gynecologic cancer support.

The funds raised at the tournament will help the nonprofit provide emotional, financial and social support for people facing a gynecologic cancer diagnosis in Colorado through Sue’s Gift.

“Studies have shown that people diagnosed with cancer have better survival rates and a lower chance of developing post-traumatic stress disorder if these needs are met during treatment,” said Sue’s Gift Executive Director Susan DiNapoli. “This golf tournament will help make the cancer journey easier for the women diagnosed with gynecologic cancer in our state.”

Interested golfers can sigh up as singles and teams of four by clicking here.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting DiNapoli at 719-229-4114 or Susan@suesgift.org.

