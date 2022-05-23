Advertisement

Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division kicks off ‘Ivy Week’

Fort Carson soldiers in the middle of an obstacle course Monday, May 23, 2022, to kick off the...
Fort Carson soldiers in the middle of an obstacle course Monday, May 23, 2022, to kick off the post's "Ivy Week."(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:39 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division are hitting the ground running, climbing and leaping over obstacles Monday as they undergo day one of Fort Carson’s “Ivy Week.”

The annual event gives troops the chance to show off their warrior skills while honoring the division’s history. It kicked off at 6:30 a.m. with a top secret obstacle course to commemorate the 4th ID’s efforts nearly 80 years ago during World War II.

“On June 6, 1944, historically known as D-Day, the 4th Infantry Division was the spearhead seaborne division that stormed the beaches in Normandy, France,” Fort Carson said. “The division later went on to liberate Cherbourg, along with the 9th Infantry Division. Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division also led the St. Lo breakout, were the first Allied troops into Paris, and were the first to penetrate the Siegfried line during the first four months of the 11-month fight across Europe.”

Six thousand soldiers from 23 battalion teams are tackling Monday’s obstacle course. Fort Carson said soldiers were completely in the dark on what laid ahead on the course until the rules were read and event began.

More on Ivy Week can be read here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at the Citadel Mall Sunday evening.
12-year-old injured in shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday
Colorado Springs police are currently on scene for a reported shooting near Chelton Road and...
Colorado Springs police make arrest in deadly shooting
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’; Flick family hopeful for daughters recovery after...
‘Her heart is not functioning at all’: Flick family hopeful for daughters’ recovery after suffering heart attack
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

The fallen wind turbine on Highway 47 on May 23, 2022. When asked, Pueblo police did not have...
Highway 47 in Pueblo back open after wind turbine falls on roadway
5.23.22
Shower chances ahead
Victim Alyssa Castanuela
Colorado woman suffers life-threatening injuries during alleged attack by boyfriend’s ex
5.23.22
Cloudy day with showers and storms