Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division kicks off ‘Ivy Week’

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division are hitting the ground running, climbing and leaping over obstacles Monday as they undergo day one of Fort Carson’s “Ivy Week.”

The annual event gives troops the chance to show off their warrior skills while honoring the division’s history. It kicked off at 6:30 a.m. with a top secret obstacle course to commemorate the 4th ID’s efforts nearly 80 years ago during World War II.

“On June 6, 1944, historically known as D-Day, the 4th Infantry Division was the spearhead seaborne division that stormed the beaches in Normandy, France,” Fort Carson said. “The division later went on to liberate Cherbourg, along with the 9th Infantry Division. Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division also led the St. Lo breakout, were the first Allied troops into Paris, and were the first to penetrate the Siegfried line during the first four months of the 11-month fight across Europe.”

Six thousand soldiers from 23 battalion teams are tackling Monday’s obstacle course. Fort Carson said soldiers were completely in the dark on what laid ahead on the course until the rules were read and event began.

