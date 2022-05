PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A major roadway in Pueblo is shut down after a wind turbine fell off a truck.

Pueblo police say the turbine fell onto Highway 47 just east of the interstate. The area is on the north end of town.

The Eastbound lanes of Highway 47 are closed from the I25 off-ramp to Dillon Dr., due to an accident. Please use alternate routes to access business in the area. The road will be closed for several hours. We will update when the accident has been cleared. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/y8xxTVDyiN — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) May 22, 2022

Police say no one was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.