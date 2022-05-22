‘Her heart is not functioning at all’: Flick family hopeful for daughters’ recovery after suffering heart attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many of you know the story of the Flick family after El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

The family still misses Micah everyday and now they are dealing with another tragedy they never thought would happen. Chantelle Flick Sharketti, is Micah’s older sister, and a mother of three kids, ages 7, 5, and 3.

“It’s been very difficult, a heavy burden on the heart of this family to just reckon with the reality that we could lose Chantelle, knowing how incredibly painful and devastating that is after losing my husband Micah,” says her sister-in-law Rachael Flick.

On Wednesday, the unthinkable happened. “It was maybe around 2:00 or 2:15 and Chantelle called her parents and said ‘I don’t feel well, I think I might be having an allergic reaction to something I ate, could you come over?’” says Flick. “The paramedics arrive shortly after and realized that Chantelle was not having an allergic reaction, she was having a heart attack”.

Chantelle was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. “100% life support includes the intubation so she’s breathing on her own but she’s fully on the ECMO treatment which is processing all of her blood, carbon dioxide out, oxygen in, through arterial shunts in her legs. So yes, her heart is not functioning at all,” says Flick.

Doctors reportedly told the family it would take around six weeks for her to recover enough to endure a heart pump if she lived and another 6 weeks to get a transplant, but 48 hours later Chantelle’s lungs were able to work on their own and she was taken off the ventilator.

“She exceeded expectations. The idea that she could do it, that she would be OK, and just the excitement and uncertainty go hand-in-hand,” says Flick. “Just to realize that she was responding so well was an incredible comfort.”

While the doctors performed tests to see if Chantelle was able to receive a heart donation, the family got some great news! “We checked for markers where perhaps her body created antibodies for other people which would cause her to see an organ as a foreign body and cause rejection of that organ... She didn’t have any that would disqualify her from an organ transplant. It was miraculous,” says Flick.

Chantelle was placed on the top of the heart donor list and is scheduled for surgery for her heart transplant on Sunday. “There were some delays with the donor and it being a multi-transplant across the nation and so we’re waiting for her to prepare for surgery within the next couple of hours,” says Flick.

The family is stunned this happened to Chantelle seeing as she is a healthy 40-year-old and never expected this to happen. “I think she’s actually made of super greens and vitamins. She tries to keep her house all natural cleaning products, I don’t think the girl hardly ever takes Tylenol,” says Flick.

The Flick family has a GoFundMe set up to help the family with hospital bills and making sure they are okay over the next couple months of Chantelle’s recovery. “Chantelle and Kalani have health insurance but an organ transplant just requires so much financial support and then there’s some other things; She won’t be able to do child care for her own children,” says Flick. “Her husband Kalani is going to have to work, there’s things that the home will need to have done to it so that it doesn’t have any additional bacterial load in it, for instance changing out the flooring or seeing some of the windows that are leaking right? That would cause Chantelle to get an infection and would be potentially deadly for her. And so that GoFundMe is huge and it significance for their ability to tackle those projects.”

Moving forward, the entire family is grateful for how Chantelle is doing in the recovery process, and is hopeful for her future. Rachael Flick tells 11 News the family is also thankful for the response in the Colorado Springs community and across the country.

“I mean I just say over and over Colorado Springs has our heart, it’s our home,” says Flick. “I’m just filled with gratitude and appreciation for the people of Colorado Springs and honestly people across the nation have donated. They’ve been praying for us they’ve been supporting us sending us messages. We really couldn’t do it without all of you.”

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

