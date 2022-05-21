Unvaccinated Air Force Academy cadets to receive degrees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Academy Board says three cadets who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week can graduate from the USAFA. This decision was reportedly made on Friday.

Officials say those cadets will get a Bachelor of Science degree, but they will not be commissioned into the United States Air Force as long as they remain unvaccinated.

The USAFA says “a decision to reimburse the United States for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the Secretary of the Air Force”.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn sent a letter to the AFA superintendent, asking him to change his mind about the cadets ability to graduate.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. The graduation for the Air Force Academy is Wednesday, May 25.

