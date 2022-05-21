Advertisement

Unvaccinated Air Force Academy cadets to receive degrees

FILE - Air Force Academy cadets make their way to their seats as family and friends cheer from...
FILE - Air Force Academy cadets make their way to their seats as family and friends cheer from the stands during the United States Air Force Academy's Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the USAFA in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 26, 2021. Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers in May 2022, because they have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs, according to Air Force officials.(Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP, File)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Academy Board says three cadets who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week can graduate from the USAFA. This decision was reportedly made on Friday.

Officials say those cadets will get a Bachelor of Science degree, but they will not be commissioned into the United States Air Force as long as they remain unvaccinated.

The USAFA says “a decision to reimburse the United States for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the Secretary of the Air Force”.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn sent a letter to the AFA superintendent, asking him to change his mind about the cadets ability to graduate.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. The graduation for the Air Force Academy is Wednesday, May 25.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
Crash scene possibly tied to a reported shooting in Colorado Springs 5/20/22.
1 in custody following a crash and fake 911 call about a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs
5.21.22
STORM WINDS DOWN SATURDAY
Lisa Baker.
Woman suspected of embezzling more than $240,000 from a Pueblo West business
Auto/pedestrian S. Academy and Airport accident 5/20/2022
Roads back open Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by car in eastern Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Springs police are currently on scene for a reported shooting near Chelton Road and...
Colorado Springs police on scene of a reported shooting
5.21.22
STORM WINDS DOWN SATURDAY
El Paso County Sheriff is urging residents not to flood dispatch with calls for the power...
El Paso County Sheriff: Don’t call 911 for power outages
Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte...
Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning