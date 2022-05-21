Advertisement

Power restored to thousands of residents in Colorado Springs Saturday

By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.

Crews worked throughout the night. CSUtilities say the outage impacted 1,800 customers.

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, there were more than 300 customers without power across El Paso County. Click here for the most up to date outage map.

