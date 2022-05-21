Power restored to thousands of residents in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.

Crews worked throughout the night. CSUtilities say the outage impacted 1,800 customers.

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, there were more than 300 customers without power across El Paso County. Click here for the most up to date outage map.

Power has been restored to customers in this area. Thank you to our crews who worked throughout the night! Stay safe today. — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.