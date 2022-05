EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff is urging residents not to flood dispatch with calls for the power outages Saturday.

Officials say this is tying up the phone lines for medical, fire, and law enforcement emergencies. Residents should call the utility or electric service providers in their respective areas instead.

@EPCSheriff Dispatch is being flooded with calls reporting power outages. This is tying up phone lines for medical, fire, and law enforcement emergencies. Citizens should call the utility or electric service providers in their respective areas instead. Thank you, and be safe! pic.twitter.com/LKzrJFJp0S — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 21, 2022

