Colorado Springs police on scene of a reported shooting

Colorado Springs police are currently on scene for a reported shooting near Chelton Road and...
Colorado Springs police are currently on scene for a reported shooting near Chelton Road and Mallard Drive.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently on scene for a reported shooting near Chelton Road and Mallard Drive. The call came in just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Crews are in the area.

Officers were not able to give any information on injuries or how many people were involved. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

