Win prizes all summer with new “Patio Party Passport” in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Patio season is back! You can win prizes all summer by going to your favorite patio restaurants in downtown Colorado Springs.

11 News spoke with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs about their new Patio Party Passport. Just download the free, web-based tool and check-in at 13 eligible patios, including The Garden, White Pie, The Well and more.

“The social media response has been insane and they kind of answer that question for us. They’re saying this is the best bucket list of all of the patios downtown so people are just really ready to get outside and take advantage of this gorgeous weather,” said Katy Houston of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.

You will be entered for weekly gift card giveaways and a Grand Prize of a 1-night stay at the new SpringHill Suites + Element Hotel by Marriott, plus a $100 Downtown gift card. Gift Card drawing winners will be announced every Thursday. The Grand Prize winner will be drawn on Monday, October 3rd, 2022.Pass expires Sept. 30, 2022.

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says this passport has already been a success just days after launch, as 600 people downloaded the passport in the first day.

“Especially after covid, but all year around, we always say support local. These are your neighbors, these are your friends, these are people that depend on your dollars, your sales tax revenue to support our city. So, the money that you spend downtown is fixing potholes in Briargate,” said Houston.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.