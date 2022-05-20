Advertisement

Reported shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, possibly connected to a nearby crash

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence in downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon for a reported shooting.

At about 2:15 p.m., officers were called to an area near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum after someone claimed there was a shooting. As of 2:25 p.m., police were still investigating the call and it is unclear if shots were actually fired.

At about the same time as the shooting, a vehicle was involved in a crash in the area of Pikes Peak and Nevada. It isn’t clear if the crash is connected to the reported shooting.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

