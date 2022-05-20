Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect Friday
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a robbery at a convenience store that happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The store is located near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard.
Officers on scene say a man took store merchandise and demanded money before leaving the area. No one was reported injured in the incident and a suspect has not been located.
No suspect description was available at the time this article was written.
