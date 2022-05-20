Pedestrian hit by car in eastern Colorado Springs early Friday morning shuts down major road
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:32 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a car in eastern Colorado Springs early Friday morning.
This happened at Airport and South Academy. All northbound S. Academy lanes at Shelley Avenue are currently blocked.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown Friday morning, although police say they were taken to a hospital. We will update this article as we learn more.
