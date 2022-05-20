Pedestrian hit by car in eastern Colorado Springs early Friday morning shuts down major road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a car in eastern Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

This happened at Airport and South Academy. All northbound S. Academy lanes at Shelley Avenue are currently blocked.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown Friday morning, although police say they were taken to a hospital. We will update this article as we learn more.

All Northbound S Academy Blvd at Shelley Ave is currently blocked due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and drive safe. @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 20, 2022

