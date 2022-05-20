Advertisement

Pamper your pets for National Rescue dog day

It’s National Rescue Dog Day, a paw-fect time to recognize all the lovable pups you have welcomed into your home!
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s National Rescue Dog Day, a paw-fect time to recognize all the lovable pups you have welcomed into your home!

According to the ASPCA nearly 350 million dogs enter shelters every year.

Officials say it is also a good time to get your pets spayed or neutered as overpopulation is the number one reason why shelters exist.

Here in El Paso County, you can stop in and find a new furry friend at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Click here to browse some cute animals or to learn more/donate to the organization.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia
Remains of missing Colorado mom found
Officer-involved shooting scene/crash in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details before murder suspect stole a Colorado Springs police cruiser, victim identified
Water restrictions.
Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought
Hit-and-run scene in Colorado Springs. Tori, pictured on the bottom left, was a good Samaritan...
GoFundMe started for good Samaritan who was hit by a car while trying to help crash victims in Colorado Springs, suspect still at large
5.20.22
Spring Snow Coming

Latest News

5.20.22
Spring Snow Coming
Police officer holding rose
Annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial happening Friday
Pamper your pets for National Rescue dog day
5.20.22
Friday Weather