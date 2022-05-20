Pamper your pets for National Rescue dog day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s National Rescue Dog Day, a paw-fect time to recognize all the lovable pups you have welcomed into your home!

According to the ASPCA nearly 350 million dogs enter shelters every year.

Officials say it is also a good time to get your pets spayed or neutered as overpopulation is the number one reason why shelters exist.

Here in El Paso County, you can stop in and find a new furry friend at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Click here to browse some cute animals or to learn more/donate to the organization.

