Mountain West to eliminate football divisions with hopes of a better chance at getting a team into the College Football Playoff

Mountain West Logo
Mountain West Logo(AP Images)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mountain West is making a major change when it comes to football, with hopes it will give the conference a better chance at being represented in the College Football Playoff.

The conference made the announcement they are ditching the two-division format starting in 2023. The two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will compete in the championship game.

“Our membership has been working on concepts since last summer, as part of our strategic planning for the future of the Mountain West,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “A single-division approach provides maximum flexibility to adapt the Conference schedule as the landscape continues to evolve, while also allowing member institutions to play each other more frequently.”

The Mountain and West Divisions will still exist in the upcoming season with the two divisional champions meeting in the Mountain West Football Championship Game. Details on tie breaking scenarios are still being finalized.

