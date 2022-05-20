MISSING: Police in Colorado ask for help with locating 7-year-old boy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Aurora are asking the public for help with locating a missing 7-year-old boy.
Thursday night just before 6, police shared photos of Aiden Eanes. Eanes was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, green “Minecraft” shoes with a black helmet. He was last seen in the area of E. Quincy Avenue and Picadilly Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100.
