Police: Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of items from cell phone stores in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges for several reported burglaries of cell phone stores in Colorado Springs. On May 11, police responded to the Metro by T-Mobile store near Chelton Road and East Fountain Boulevard for a burglary alarm. This happened just after 1 a.m.

As officers arrived they were able to determine the store was burglarized; Police say this was the second time a burglary had happened in less than a month.

CSPD located a suspect that reportedly lived in the area near Verde Drive and Shasta Drive. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and midnight patrol officers and detectives from the Sand Creek Investigations Unit were able to link the suspect to three additional cell phone store burglaries. Those stores include:

Metro by T-Mobile located at 3761 East Pikes Peak Avenue was burglarized on April 26, 2022.

Cricket Wireless located 421 N. Circle Drive was burglarized on April 27, 2022.

Metro by T-Mobile located at 3224 East Fountain Boulevard was burglarized on April 27, 2022.

Over the weeks long crime spree, officers say the suspect, identified as Ricardo Huizar, 80 cell phones, 40 cell phone accessories, and more than $1,100 in cash was stolen.

Huizar was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. Her is reportedly facing burglary charges.

CSPD is currently investigating and anticipate additional arrests to be made.

