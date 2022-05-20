Advertisement

Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Wade Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after an altercation at a baseball field Thursday evening involving at least two Little League umpires.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah on May 19 in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials during a Little League game. Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field.

As one of the deputies was leaving the scene, he witnessed a person in a physical altercation with a group in another part of the parking lot. The group allegedly being assaulted included two umpires from the Little League game.

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.

Deputies said the altercation resulted in minor injuries, but no emergency services were required at the field.

Henderson was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia
Remains of missing Colorado mom found
Officer-involved shooting scene/crash in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details before murder suspect stole a Colorado Springs police cruiser, victim identified
5.20.22
Cold & Snow Today
Lisa Baker.
Woman suspected of embezzling more than $240,000 from a Pueblo West business
Water restrictions.
Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
Road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
Crash scene possibly tied to a reported shooting in Colorado Springs 5/20/22.
Reported shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, possibly connected to a nearby crash
Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities provide safety tips for incoming storm