Free shuttle service begins Sunday for downtown Colorado Springs

Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado...
Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs.(Mountain Metro Transit (MMT))
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs. The first phase of shuttle service begins on Sunday, May 22 with stops along Tejon Street.

This shuttle will reportedly run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

“Downtown Colorado Springs is a popular destination with so many exciting events, shops and restaurants,” said Craig Blewitt, Mountain Metro Transit Director. “We hope this free shuttle provides locals and visitors an easy way to access all that downtown has to offer.”

Shuttle hours:

Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight

Saturday, 8 a.m.-midnight

Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Pickups will be every 7-10 minutes depending on the day and time.

Phase one of this launch will have thirteen stops, but more are reportedly being constructed. Officials say phase two will add more stops, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

